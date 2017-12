Rugby legend Richie McCaw was one of the helicopter pilots out battling a fire near Christchurch on Christmas Day.

Photo: Instagram / Gemma Flynn

Firefighters have now contained a 100 hectare blaze that tore through grass and farmland at Hororata in mid-Canterbury.

Gemma McCaw posted a family snap online and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

"Merry Christmas from Mr and Mrs McClaus. Mr McClaus was out fighting fires but arrived home in time for tea."

The crews of five helicopters, 15 fire engines and rural water tankers spent at least three hours battling the blaze, which spread through paddocks near Hororata.

Photo: RNZ / Logan Church

Earlier, the fire service assistant area commander Steve Kennedy said the fire was now under control.

Mr Kennedy said about six households have been evacuated.

The fire spread through dry paddocks, grasslands and hedgerows.

No one was injured fighting the blaze.

Mr McCaw, a pilot since the early 2000s, gained his fixed wing and helicopter commercial licence after finishing his international rugby career.