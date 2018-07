A student has died at a primary school north of Gisborne.

St John Ambulance said it got a call just after 11am this morning and attended an incident at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru, in Tokomaru Bay.

Two ambulances, a helicopter and a local fire and emergency service attended.

The cause of the child's death is unclear at this stage.

Police said the death is not suspicious but are investigating.

A woman at the school said the family is grieving and will not be making any comment.