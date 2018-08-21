Navigation for RNZ Pacific
West accused of trying to sow discord over Chinese aid
Loan problems among Pacific island countries are a political issue induced by Western countries for their own interests, a Chinese analyst says.
Niue recycling plant to be ready at end of 2019
A plant to recycle waste on Niue is expected to be operating by the end of next year.
Kautai corruption trial begins in French Polynesia1 minute ago
The criminal court in French Polynesia has begun the trial of a government assembly member accused of abuse of public funds and fraud.
Fiji Methodist ministers to learn Indian language and culture
Fiji's Methodist Church has decided to offer lessons in Hindi and Indian culture to ministers training at its theological college. Audio
Pacific News headlines with summaries.
Samoan PM sued over Land Titles Registration Act
Samoa's Prime Minister has been named as a defendant in the nearly $US2 million lawsuit over the Government's Land Titles Registration Act.
Guam teachers calls for governor to veto Budget
The Guam Federation of Teachers is calling on the governor to veto the 2019 Budget, saying it will be detrimental for all public employees.
Pacific history a focus of new fellowship1 minute ago
The South Pacific is a key focus for a new fellowship established to convey previously untold histories from New Zealand and the region. Audio
Aussie advisors after Bougainvillle's natural resources - MP
Australian advisors have flooded Bougainville and are spying and jockeying over its natural resources, an MP in the Bougainville parliament says.
Imperial Pacific reassures stakeholders as chairperson resignsabout 1 hour ago
The chairperson of Imperial Pacific, which is behind a troubled casino resort being built on the Northern Mariana island of Saipan, has resigned.
Call for reserved seats for women in PNG still aliveabout 1 hour ago
There is still a need to reserve parliamentary seats for women in Papua New Guinea, a candidate in last year's general election says.
Sport: Viliame Kikau resolves immigration issue
Fiji Bati international Viliame Kikau is free to play in Penrith's crucial National Rugby League clash with the Warriors after his visa problems were resolved.
Dengue alert in French Polynesia liftedabout 2 hours ago
A dengue alert in French Polynesia has been lifted.
Hurricane could intensify close to Hawaii
Hurricane Lane could become even stronger and any of Hawaii's islands could bear the brunt of the storm, Hawaii's National Weather Service says.
Samoa PM to sue blogger for libel
Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi will bring the first case of criminal libel under the recently reintroduced Criminal Libel Act.
Talks held over New Caledonia mine closure
A first meeting has been held in New Caledonia between traditional leaders and a group of protesters blocking the Kouaoua mining site.
Nauru responds to 'misinformation'
The government of Nauru is taking issue with some of the reporting around what it calls a riot at the island's parliament more than three years ago.
Filipinos freed from Yap after 'miscommunication'
A group of Filipinos detained in Yap have been released with their tugboat after the island's Supreme Court dismissed the case against them.
Sport: Marama Vou netballers no match for Pulse
A combined Pacific Island netball team have been crushed 81-35 by the Central Pulse in their final group match at the Super Club tournament in Nelson.
Vanuatu hit by 6.5 earthquake
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of the Vanuatu island of Ambrym.
Sport: Time ticking on Tonga vs Australia test
Time is running out for the proposed end of year test between Tonga and Australia to get across the line, the Tonga rugby league coach says.
Desirable pest - talks continue over Lopa eradication
Negotiations are continuing over the eradication of the Lopa tree from the Manu'a Islands Group in American Samoa.
Oil Search profits plummet due to PNG quake
The profits of energy company Oil Search have dropped by nearly 40 percent after this year's devastating earthquake in Papua New Guinea.
Hurricane Lane upgraded to category four
Hurricane Lane is now a category four storm that is on track to head north and pass closeby the Hawaiian islands midweek. State officials are urging residents and visitors to heed warnings.
Samoan attorney general, police sued over OLP arrest
A Samoan woman who was arrested under suspicion that she was social media blogger O Le Palemia has filed lawsuit against the Ministry of Police and the attorney general.
Fijians warned of illegal recruitment agencies
People in Fiji should steer clear of illegal agencies offering overseas employment, the government has urged.
$US2m boost for human rights work in Pacific1 minute ago
A new initiative to help nine Pacific nations meet their human rights commitments could have a long-term ripple effect in the region, the Pacific Community says. Audio
Job losses follow New Caledonia mine shutdown
Last week's closure of New Caledonia's mining centre in Kouaoua has led to 81 employees losing their jobs and seeking temporary state support.
Wind lease sales could become legal for Pacific territoriesless than a minute ago
Wind lease sales could become legal in US territories in the Pacific under legislation recently introduced by island delegates.
